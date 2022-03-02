$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) will post $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $7.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

FTI stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.09. 16,733,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,760,343. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

