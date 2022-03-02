117 Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $233.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.21. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.95 and a 200 day moving average of $226.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

