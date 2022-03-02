$128.99 Million in Sales Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) to report sales of $128.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.98 million and the lowest is $128.00 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $102.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $491.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $491.00 million to $492.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $556.41 million, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $573.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGLS shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

TGLS stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. 370,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,112. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,185,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,247 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 445,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 79,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 21.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 66,016 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,596,000. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

