12,916 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Acquired by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 156.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of USXF traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.05. The stock had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,442. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

