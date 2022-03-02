$139.99 Million in Sales Expected for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) will post sales of $139.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.50 million and the highest is $140.48 million. Progress Software reported sales of $131.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year sales of $609.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $608.90 million to $610.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $641.38 million, with estimates ranging from $640.66 million to $642.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGS. Citigroup cut their price objective on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 153,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.60. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

