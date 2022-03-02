$156.25 Million in Sales Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) will report sales of $156.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.50 million. Marcus posted sales of $36.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year sales of $445.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.20 million to $451.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $685.49 million, with estimates ranging from $666.90 million to $704.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marcus.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of MCS stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $560.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.71. Marcus has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $24.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,945,000 after acquiring an additional 63,914 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 50,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 410,078 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

