$184.76 Million in Sales Expected for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) will report $184.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.74 million and the lowest is $183.78 million. ATN International reported sales of $124.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $742.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $737.51 million to $747.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $767.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($1.67). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their price target on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the first quarter worth $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the third quarter worth $89,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 91,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.82. 52,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,204. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31. ATN International has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $519.34 million, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -46.90%.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

