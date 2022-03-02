1irstcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,342.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0562 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 235.9% against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $2.23 million and $6,342.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,720,882 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

