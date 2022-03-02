21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Down 6.3%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) shares were down 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 40,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,840,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

VNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 46,937 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100,952 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,676,000 after acquiring an additional 61,750 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

