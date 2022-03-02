$254.14 Million in Sales Expected for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) to report $254.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $249.31 million and the highest is $258.05 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year sales of $959.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $944.03 million to $966.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.56 ($29.85).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STVN traded up €1.03 ($1.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €18.20 ($20.45). 313,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,577. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €14.38 ($16.16) and a 52 week high of €29.18 ($32.79). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.