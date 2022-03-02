$3.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) will report $3.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.45 billion and the highest is $3.82 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $16.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.10 billion to $16.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $17.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.67. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $78.79 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after buying an additional 50,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,182,000 after buying an additional 119,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,964,000 after buying an additional 634,304 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,090,000 after buying an additional 196,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,845,000 after buying an additional 112,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

