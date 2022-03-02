$325.86 Million in Sales Expected for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $325.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $388.22 million and the lowest is $263.50 million. Walker & Dunlop reported sales of $224.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,739,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,083,000 after buying an additional 100,326 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,914,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,322,000 after buying an additional 28,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,604,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,045,000 after buying an additional 140,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 786,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,050,000 after buying an additional 46,101 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.83. 141,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,544. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.87 and its 200-day moving average is $132.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $156.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

