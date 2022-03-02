3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,326 shares of company stock valued at $483,432 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,795,446 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $426,392,000 after acquiring an additional 583,388 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,766,891 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $124,220,000 after buying an additional 110,926 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,550,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $119,557,000 after buying an additional 1,538,274 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,654,231 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $79,224,000 after buying an additional 1,666,740 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,342 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $78,650,000 after buying an additional 1,662,200 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

