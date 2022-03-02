$47.67 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) to report sales of $47.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.22 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $69.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $208.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.79 million to $215.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $227.99 million, with estimates ranging from $202.75 million to $239.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRE shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,198,000 after purchasing an additional 503,512 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 107,736 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 483,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,044. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.79 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.