$591.80 Million in Sales Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) to post sales of $591.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $691.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $531.00 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $379.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on MUR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $165,709.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,232. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 75.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after buying an additional 240,073 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 41.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after buying an additional 189,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 60.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,317,000 after buying an additional 780,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,143,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after buying an additional 344,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 185,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $35.83. 1,874,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 2.67. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.00%.

About Murphy Oil (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.