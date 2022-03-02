6,576 Shares in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of CEVA by 33,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CEVA by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in CEVA by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CEVA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $65.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $903.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,932.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. CEVA’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

