7,546 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,132,000 after buying an additional 91,429 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.41. 57,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,085. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.12 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 96.49%.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Compass Point raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.82.

Simon Property Group Profile (Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.