AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.66

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 101391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

