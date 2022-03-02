Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.700-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:ABT traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.36. 421,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,562,365. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.02. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $212.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.
Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.58.
In related news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,653 shares of company stock valued at $9,463,946. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
