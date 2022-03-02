Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.700-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ABT traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.36. 421,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,562,365. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.02. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $212.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.58.

In related news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,653 shares of company stock valued at $9,463,946. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.