Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE AKR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.73. 464,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,134. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AKR shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

In related news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 29,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

