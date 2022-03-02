Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $8.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.42. 42,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $244.44 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

