Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Price Target Increased to €20.25 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €20.00 ($22.47) to €20.25 ($22.75) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ANIOY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Acerinox from €16.30 ($18.31) to €16.50 ($18.54) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acerinox from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Get Acerinox alerts:

OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.