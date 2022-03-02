Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Price Target Increased to €20.25 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €20.00 ($22.47) to €20.25 ($22.75) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ANIOY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Acerinox from €16.30 ($18.31) to €16.50 ($18.54) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acerinox from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.67.

OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.65.

About Acerinox (Get Rating)

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.