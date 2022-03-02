Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ACHL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.19. 141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 19.41 and a current ratio of 19.41. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHL. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

