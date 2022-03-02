ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.50 Million

Analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) will report $83.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the lowest is $82.00 million. ACM Research posted sales of $43.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $363.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $365.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $449.63 million, with estimates ranging from $449.26 million to $450.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

ACMR stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.46. The company had a trading volume of 158,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 0.62. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $119.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after purchasing an additional 34,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 154,248 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ACM Research by 13,726.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 112,142 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ACM Research by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.