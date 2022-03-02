Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Announces Earnings Results

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.
Shares of Acme United stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,639. Acme United has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $123.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.08.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.
About Acme United (Get Rating)
Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.
