Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given New 140.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from 211.00 to 140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Adevinta ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adevinta ASA from 173.00 to 165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Nordea Equity Research raised Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.50.

OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Adevinta ASA has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

