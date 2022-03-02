Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Boosted by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,198 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 2.5% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Adobe by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Adobe by 1,842.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after purchasing an additional 467,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded up $7.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $473.75. 96,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.81 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $223.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $511.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

