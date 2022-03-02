Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Price Target Raised to €4.60 at Barclays

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from €4.40 ($4.94) to €4.60 ($5.17) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AFLYY. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Air France-KLM from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a hold rating and a €4.50 ($5.06) price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $4.87.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.