Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is $2.27. Air Products and Chemicals reported earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $10.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $230.53 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $228.44 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

