Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Stephens

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stephens from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $32.73.

In other news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,835,000 after buying an additional 750,442 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,678,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,183,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 229,785 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth $5,059,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth $5,594,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Transport Services Group (Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.