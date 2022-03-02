Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 142.00% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

AKBA traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 97,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,701. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $414.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,348,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,905 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 282.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 390,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 300,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 202,143 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

