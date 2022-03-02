Alchemy Pay (ACH) Reaches One Day Volume of $26.29 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $192.75 million and $26.29 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.02 or 0.00277749 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00071577 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00088510 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004802 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,109,490,173 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.