Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Trading Down 8.3%

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 44,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,606,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get Allbirds alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.69.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allbirds Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.