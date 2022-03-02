Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Stake Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,043,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 152.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,327 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 481.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 54,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 77,264 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

