Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.550-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion has a 12-month low of $106.83 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,206,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Allegion by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 441,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,477,000 after acquiring an additional 292,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Allegion by 282.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226,116 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Allegion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

