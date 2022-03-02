AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Shares Down 0.2%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.68. Approximately 12,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 45,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 1.10% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

