Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

ALSN opened at $39.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

