Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.21.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $119.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Allstate has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allstate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,916,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $575,564,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $560,036,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Allstate by 102.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

