Alphr finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $37,139.00 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $57,220.56 and $37,139.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00042083 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,893.70 or 0.06661422 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,402.54 or 0.99914600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00046978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002714 BTC.

About Alphr finance

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphr finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

