Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is ($0.58). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier acquired 112,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. 2,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,454. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.88. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

