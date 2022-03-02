Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Shares of ALTR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,202. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -517.23 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 19,140 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $1,365,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 42,687 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $3,146,458.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,149 shares of company stock valued at $11,732,786. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,600,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $664,952,000 after buying an additional 419,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,534 shares of the software’s stock valued at $350,996,000 after buying an additional 235,385 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,873,734 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,517,000 after buying an additional 100,732 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,270,939 shares of the software’s stock valued at $174,752,000 after buying an additional 197,646 shares during the period.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

