Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Altria Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Altria Group stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 423,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,815,432. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

