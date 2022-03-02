Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.71

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.71 and last traded at $52.64, with a volume of 344824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.94. The company has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

