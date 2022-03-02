Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,264,765 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after purchasing an additional 547,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 105.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 65.4% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,787,346,000 after buying an additional 456,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $24.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,046.87. 121,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,337. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,142.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,317.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

