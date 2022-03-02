Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Announces Earnings Results

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Ambarella updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.79. 2,270,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,187. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.71 and its 200 day moving average is $160.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $908,678.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ambarella by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Ambarella by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,269,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

