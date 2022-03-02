American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RLI by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in RLI by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RLI by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RLI by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $98.93 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $96.22 and a twelve month high of $117.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

RLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Compass Point raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

