Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) to post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,577 shares of company stock worth $961,538 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,549,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,778. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

