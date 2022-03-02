Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion.

Shares of AMKR traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 810,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $594,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $122,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,400 in the last ninety days. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 723.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 430,498 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 212,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 124,267 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 198,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 36,772 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

