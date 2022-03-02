Analysts Anticipate Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Announce $4.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) to report $4.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.47 and the lowest is $2.61. Amgen posted earnings of $3.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $17.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.08 to $17.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $18.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.55 to $20.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Amgen stock opened at $225.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.07. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 11.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Amgen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Amgen by 34.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

