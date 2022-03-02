Analysts Anticipate Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lazydays’ earnings. Lazydays posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazydays will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lazydays.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LAZY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lazydays from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,852.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 251,807 shares of company stock worth $4,947,756. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,068,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,729,000.

LAZY stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,683. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $222.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

